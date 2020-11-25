Overview

Dr. Iliana Fred-Miranda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Fred-Miranda works at Renal Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.