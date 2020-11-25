Dr. Iliana Fred-Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fred-Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iliana Fred-Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iliana Fred-Miranda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fred-Miranda works at
Locations
-
1
Renal Associates PA4458 Medical Dr Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Lucky to have her as my Dr
About Dr. Iliana Fred-Miranda, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851366785
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fred-Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fred-Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fred-Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fred-Miranda works at
Dr. Fred-Miranda has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fred-Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fred-Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fred-Miranda.
