Dr. Ilia Itin, MD
Dr. Ilia Itin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Marymount Hospital.
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr. Itin to be very thorough and efficient. He could be blunt at times, but never unkind. Didn’t waste time on irrelevant details or questions, but spent plenty of time on the things that mattered. Took time to ask questions. Didn’t feel any bias, which is something I’ve experienced with other doctors. I felt comfortable, and trust the plan he put in place for me.
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386607281
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
