Dr. Ilia Gur, MD

General Surgery
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ilia Gur, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with San Joaquin General Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.

Dr. Gur works at Sutter Gould Medical Found URO in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stockton Medical Plaza Specialty Care
    2545 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 (209) 941-0127
    F Karl Gregorius M.d. Inc.
    2209 N California St, Stockton, CA 95204 (209) 468-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Joaquin General Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Stricture Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • American Republic
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2018
    I'm really happy with the outcome of my surgery. Great surgeon.
    Octavio in Stockton , CA — Jul 13, 2018
    About Dr. Ilia Gur, MD

    General Surgery
    English, Hebrew and Russian
    1598966186
    Education & Certifications

    Oregon Health And Science University
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Robert Packer Hosp-Guthrie
    Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
    The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilia Gur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gur has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gur accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gur works at Sutter Gould Medical Found URO in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gur’s profile.

    Dr. Gur speaks Hebrew and Russian.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

