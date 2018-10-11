Overview

Dr. Ilesh Kurani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Kurani works at Hammond Family Care in Hammond, IN with other offices in Homewood, IL and Moline, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.