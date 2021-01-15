Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD
Dr. Ilene Tsui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group1700 N Rose Ave Ste 280, Oxnard, CA 93030 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Tsui is one of 4 drs in a practice so unfortunately you can’t just see dr.Tsui you do have to visit the rest of the physicians (they are also goood) but let me tell you she is by far the most Thorough of them all . She went above and beyond. Most of the other drs used their experiences with pregnancy to relate to my issues which sometimes was upsetting because it felt blown off, but Dr. Tsui really listened. She takes the time to explain everything in depth (I was a first time mom) , and made me feel beyond comfortable. I would 10/10 recommend her, she really is passionate about her job and it definitely shows .
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1063874840
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
