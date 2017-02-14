See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Ilene Reeman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ilene Reeman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Reeman works at NEW YORK PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Presbyterian Hospital
    25 Central Park W Apt 1L, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 721-2430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Ilene Reeman, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679642417
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Reeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reeman works at NEW YORK PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Reeman’s profile.

Dr. Reeman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reeman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

