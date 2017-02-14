Dr. Reeman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilene Reeman, MD
Dr. Ilene Reeman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
New York Presbyterian Hospital25 Central Park W Apt 1L, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 721-2430
A highly conscientious psychiatrist. An expert diagnostician. Kind and caring too. I really like Dr. Reeman.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679642417
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
