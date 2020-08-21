Dr. Ilene Fennoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilene Fennoy, MD
Dr. Ilene Fennoy, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Fennoy is a caring, patient, understanding, and knowledgeable doctor. She was my pediatric endocrinologist and she is now my daughter's endocrinologist. There is a long wait for your appointment so don't make any plans or make sure you take off work if you bring your child. However she takes her time with you and doesn't rush through the appointment which is probably why the wait is long. She communicates promptly through the Columbia App. When I call I usually get a call back from her. She does laugh when speaking some make take it offensive but it's just her personality. I wouldn't want anyone else to care for my daughter.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770575862
- Inst Human Nutrition
- Nichd-Nih
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
