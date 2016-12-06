Dr. Ilene Browner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilene Browner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilene Browner, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Browner works at
Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-1711Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Johns Hopkins Bayview Care Center5505 Hopkins Bayview Cir, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-1711
Johns Hopkins Cancer Center1650 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-8893
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Browner is OUTSTANDING! I have never had a physician spend that amount of time with me explaining things clearly and answering all of my questions and concerns. I have always had the impression that she would stay with me for as long as I kept asking questions. I can honestly say that she is without reservation the BEST doctor I have EVER gone to. She is understanding, compassionate and has the best bedside manner I have not only ever seen, but ever heard of. A++++++++++++++++++++!
About Dr. Ilene Browner, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1598723074
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Browner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browner speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Browner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.