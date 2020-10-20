Dr. Ileana Showalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Showalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Showalter, MD
Overview
Dr. Ileana Showalter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Showalter works at
Locations
Alan E. Oshinsky M.d.p.a.301 Saint Paul St Ste 612, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 837-6126
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Showalter, very kind, patient and knowledgeable. I'm so happy my Dr. Shawn Peffall referred me to her.
About Dr. Ileana Showalter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1750370342
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
