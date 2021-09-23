Overview

Dr. Ileana Popa, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Popa works at TMH Physician Partners, Cardiac & Internal Medicine Specialists with services provided by Southern M in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.