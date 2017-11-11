Dr. Ileana Perez-Quintairos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Quintairos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Perez-Quintairos, MD
Dr. Ileana Perez-Quintairos, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Skin Laser & Vein Center6310 Sunset Dr, Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 669-2799
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Perez Quintairos for over 5 years. She always takes her time and explains all procedures and findings. She listens and provides answers to any questions I may have. I have even taken my children to her.
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376566802
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Perez-Quintairos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez-Quintairos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez-Quintairos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez-Quintairos works at
Dr. Perez-Quintairos has seen patients for Acne, Dry Skin and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez-Quintairos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Quintairos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Quintairos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Quintairos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Quintairos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.