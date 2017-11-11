Overview

Dr. Ileana Perez-Quintairos, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Perez-Quintairos works at SUNSET DERMATOLOGY in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dry Skin and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.