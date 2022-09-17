Overview

Dr. Ileana Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at Lievano Perez And Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.