Dr. Ileana Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ileana Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Miami L M Miller Som and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Miami Cardiology Clinical Research LLC8525 SW 92nd St Ste D13, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 270-3562Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elite ObGyn of Miami8720 N Kendall Dr Ste 115, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 270-3562
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Estuve en la clínica en kendall estoy impresionada a pesar de haber leído los comentarios antes de ir. Desde que llegas todo es correcto la hora de la cita. La atención excelente la doctora muy profesional en la primera cita pude a hacer lo que en otros lugares no hago en 3 citas. Todo rápido. La comunicación paciente - clinica es personalizada y eficiente. Te dan seguimiento con los medicamentos. definitivamente si necesita un ginecólogo, es ahí. Gracias.
About Dr. Ileana Perez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205886033
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University South Fla College Med
- U Of Miami L M Miller Som
- Florida International University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.