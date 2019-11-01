Dr. Ileana Pat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Pat, MD
Dr. Ileana Pat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University.
Dr. Steve Kudler22110 Roscoe Blvd, West Hills, CA 91304 Directions (818) 351-2057
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Pat?
Amazing doctor and wonderful experience! The office staff is so incredibly nice and helpful! Dr Pat is so sweet and generous. She took time to listen to my thyroid issues, asked questions and she really knows her stuff! Inside and out! She's so smart and helpful! Their office is beautiful and it's worth the drive from Hollywood to see a great endocrinologist!
About Dr. Ileana Pat, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1598775538
- UCSD
- U Missouri
- Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Pat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pat has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.