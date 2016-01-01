Dr. Farrada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ileana Farrada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ileana Farrada, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Farrada works at
Locations
-
1
Fabiola B. Schlessinger MD PA16401 NW 2nd Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 999-0009
- 2 17801 NW 2nd Ave Ste 229, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 653-7222
-
3
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 999-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrada?
About Dr. Ileana Farrada, MD
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1164780326
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrada works at
Dr. Farrada has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farrada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farrada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.