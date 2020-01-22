Dr. Ileana Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ileana Berman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ileana Berman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ileana Berman MD24 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-0089
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berman is a very caring Psychiatrist. She takes the time to understand my issues and won’t take with me to resolve them. I recommend Dr. Berman she has really assist me in getting my life back in order.
About Dr. Ileana Berman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1245277961
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman has seen patients for Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berman speaks Romanian.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
