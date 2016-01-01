See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Laredo, TX
Dr. Ildefonzo Flores, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ildefonzo Flores, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.

Dr. Flores works at Ildefonzo Flores MD PA in Laredo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ildefonzo Flores MD PA
    1520 E San Pedro St Ste 101, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 724-2101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
  • Laredo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ildefonzo Flores, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1205867595
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
