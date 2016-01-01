Dr. Kochen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ilana Kochen, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilana Kochen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 45 E 89th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 369-5969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kochen?
About Dr. Ilana Kochen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1326081167
Education & Certifications
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kochen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kochen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kochen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.