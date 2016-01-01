See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Ilana Kochen, MD

Psychiatry
1 (1)
50 years of experience
Dr. Ilana Kochen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    45 E 89th St, New York, NY 10128 (212) 369-5969

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Ilana Kochen, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Medical Education
    • AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
