Dr. Ilana Kirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilana Kirsch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Family Medicine Of South Bend6301 University Commons Ste 210, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 234-4016
Unity Medical & Surgical Hospital4455 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 231-6874
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kirsch, your phenomenal!! You saved my wifes life in numerous ways and you made it possible for us to have our son!! I can never thank you enough!!!
About Dr. Ilana Kirsch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508857806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirsch works at
Dr. Kirsch has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kirsch speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsch.
