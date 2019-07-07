Dr. Karpenos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ilana Karpenos, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilana Karpenos, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 34 Imperial Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 227-0060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karpenos is an excellent physician, skilled and caring. She is also very responsive to patients calls and emergencies.
About Dr. Ilana Karpenos, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpenos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpenos.
