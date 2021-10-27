Dr. Ilana Feinerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilana Feinerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilana Feinerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Feinerman works at
Locations
-
1
Southcoast Health Ear, Nose & Throat299 Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinerman?
Best ENT I’ve ever been to. I have had multiple surgeries on my sinuses and surgery with her was the absolute smoothest.
About Dr. Ilana Feinerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1891753737
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Ctr
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinerman works at
Dr. Feinerman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinerman speaks Portuguese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.