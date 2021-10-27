Overview

Dr. Ilana Feinerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Feinerman works at Southcoast Health Ear, Nose & Throat in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.