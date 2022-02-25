Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weisberg?
Had my first colonoscopy and Dr Weisberg allayed my trepidation through the entire process. Staff at Manhattan Endoscopy were warm wonderful informative and punctual
About Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417117060
Education & Certifications
- NYP - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYP- Columbia University Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian - Columbia University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weisberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisberg works at
Dr. Weisberg has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.