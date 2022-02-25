Overview

Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Weisberg works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.