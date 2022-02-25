See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Gastroenterology
Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Weisberg works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Constipation and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn
    515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Constipation
Gastritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (55)
    Had my first colonoscopy and Dr Weisberg allayed my trepidation through the entire process. Staff at Manhattan Endoscopy were warm wonderful informative and punctual
    Catherine W. — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417117060
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYP - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NYP- Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian - Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilan Weisberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weisberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisberg works at Center for Community Health at NewYork Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weisberg’s profile.

    Dr. Weisberg has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Constipation and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

