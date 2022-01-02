See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem.

Dr. Tur-Kaspa works at Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR) in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)
    409 W Huron St Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 288-6420
    Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)
    1919 Midwest Rd Ste 200, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 916-8623

Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Adenomyosis
Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana

    Jan 02, 2022
    If you choose (or chosen) to go through an IVF process you know it can be a very hard journey. Dr Tur Kaspa is the one you want to choose for that journey. He is knowledgeable, SUPER PROFESSIONAL, honest, really cares about his patients, will go above and beyond and always connecting all the dots in order to tailored the best treatment for the best results. Don’t waist your time, he will find the best solution for every situation. Front dest staff are also very kind. Highly recommended!
    IG — Jan 02, 2022
    About Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    • 1134166531
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
    • Hadassah U Med Ctr
    • Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tur-Kaspa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tur-Kaspa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tur-Kaspa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tur-Kaspa speaks Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Tur-Kaspa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tur-Kaspa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tur-Kaspa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tur-Kaspa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

