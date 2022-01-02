Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tur-Kaspa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD
Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem.
Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)409 W Huron St Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 288-6420Monday6:30am - 4:30pmTuesday6:30am - 4:30pmWednesday6:30am - 4:30pmThursday6:30am - 4:30pmFriday6:30am - 4:30pm
Institute for Human Reproduction (IHR)1919 Midwest Rd Ste 200, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 916-8623
If you choose (or chosen) to go through an IVF process you know it can be a very hard journey. Dr Tur Kaspa is the one you want to choose for that journey. He is knowledgeable, SUPER PROFESSIONAL, honest, really cares about his patients, will go above and beyond and always connecting all the dots in order to tailored the best treatment for the best results. Don’t waist your time, he will find the best solution for every situation. Front dest staff are also very kind. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Ilan Tur-Kaspa, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital Med Center
- Hadassah U Med Ctr
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
