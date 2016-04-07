Overview

Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Commerce, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and Gulf Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro Strygler works at Altamed Health Services Corp. in Commerce, CA with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.