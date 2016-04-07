See All Pediatricians in Commerce, CA
Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Commerce, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Anahuac University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida  and Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro Strygler works at Altamed Health Services Corp. in Commerce, CA with other offices in Fort Myers, FL and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Altamed Health Services Corp.
    2040 Camfield Ave, Commerce, CA 90040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 725-8751
  2. 2
    Downtown Office
    2232 Grand Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-2341
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Family Health Centers of Southwest Florida Inc
    9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-2307
  4. 4
    Altamed Medcal & Dental-whittier West
    3945 Whittier Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 499-9303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shapiro Strygler?

    Apr 07, 2016
    It is wonderful to find doctors like, listens and serves you in the best way.
    Elvia Chavez in Fort Myers, FL — Apr 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shapiro Strygler to family and friends

    Dr. Shapiro Strygler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shapiro Strygler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD.

    About Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336305606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Anahuac University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro Strygler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro Strygler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro Strygler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro Strygler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro Strygler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro Strygler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ilan Shapiro Strygler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.