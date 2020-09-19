Dr. Ilan Shapira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Shapira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilan Shapira, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr Shapira because of an iron deficiency. I was very impressed with him and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ilan Shapira, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649253675
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shapira using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shapira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapira has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapira.
