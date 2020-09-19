Overview

Dr. Ilan Shapira, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Shapira works at The Blavatnik Family Chelsea Medical Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.