Dr. Ilan Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ilan Epstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Epstein works at
Locations
-
1
Ft Lauderdale Eye Institute LLC850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
-
2
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Epstein?
Highly recommend Dr. Epstein along w/ his staff (esp. Tracy!) too. Been 2 months since getting Lasik surgery so enough time has lapsed to provide a truly accurate review. Entire process, rate and quality of results close to pic. perfect. Communication from day 1 to the present (Tracy mainly handled that part) could not have been more on point! Communication is a *very important factor when I decide to move forward w/ anyone regardless of the rate etc.. Tracy was super accessible, clear/concise, beyond patient, professional and personable. Could not have been more on point throughout the whole process! Days & weeks after surgery left eye was sluggish & pretty swollen vs right eye which was basically 20/20 the next day! I'm super impatient but knew it's not uncommon for at least 1 eye to not be in sync w/ the other as quickly as you'd like (or ever). Simply needed to heal. NOT overnight or even in a week or 2. Took about 1 month. Previously needed 3.0 readers. Now, 1.25 too strong!
About Dr. Ilan Epstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1760725626
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Epstein works at
Dr. Epstein has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Epstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.