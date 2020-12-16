Dr. Ilan Avin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Avin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ilan Avin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Avin works at
Locations
Novant Health Carolina Surgical - Randolph2104 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2269
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had an appointment with 3 other surgeons before meeting with dr.Avin and so glad I kept looking. So kind and treats his patients like people. Very happy with how everything went before and after surgery. The staff was so kind and quick to jump on any issues I was having.
About Dr. Ilan Avin, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Male
- 1710999628
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avin works at
Dr. Avin has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avin speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Avin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avin.
