Overview

Dr. Ilaben Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Amed Family Clinic in Nashville, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN and Brentwood, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.