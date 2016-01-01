Dr. Ikumi Suzuki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suzuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikumi Suzuki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ikumi Suzuki, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Suzuki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Medical Oncology305 Hospital Dr Lowr Level, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8360
-
2
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St Rm DH8, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5756
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suzuki?
About Dr. Ikumi Suzuki, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1457679458
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suzuki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suzuki works at
Dr. Suzuki has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suzuki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suzuki has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suzuki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suzuki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suzuki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.