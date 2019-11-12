Dr. Kureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikram Kureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ikram Kureshi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Texoma Primary Care Associates Pllc5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 270, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 465-6400
Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery of North Texas204 Medical Dr Ste 260, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 465-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kureshi is a great surgeon and very professional and friendly. I would definitely recommend this provider.
About Dr. Ikram Kureshi, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kureshi has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.