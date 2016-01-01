Dr. Ikjae Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikjae Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ikjae Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and UAB Hospital.

Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ikjae Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215224266
Education & Certifications
- Seoul National University College Of Medicine
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
