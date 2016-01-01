Overview

Dr. Ikjae Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and UAB Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.