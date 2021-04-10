Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osuorji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD
Overview
Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Dr. Osuorji works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Blood & Medicine4050 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 652-3040
- 2 211 Bartlett Dr Ste 102, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 745-8633
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Previous lab draw by my nephrologist showed IgG4 level of 1300+. Dr. Ike used lab tests and kidney biopsy to confirm IgG4 Related Disease, a rare disorder. He assisted me in procuring complimentary Rituximab from Genentech for two effective infusions.
About Dr. Ikenna Osuorji, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477693554
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osuorji has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osuorji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osuorji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osuorji speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osuorji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osuorji.
