Overview

Dr. Ikechukwu Oguejiofor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago Ridge, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Oguejiofor works at Associated Urological Specialists LLC in Chicago Ridge, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.