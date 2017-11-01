Dr. Ikechukwu Obih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikechukwu Obih, MD
Dr. Ikechukwu Obih, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.
Dr. Obih works at
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-4000
Physicians of Kings Daughters Urology1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 298-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Rockdale Medical Clinic602 N Main St, Rockdale, TX 76567 Directions (512) 446-4555Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I would recommend Dr. Obih to anyone looking for a Neurologist in the Temple TX area. He actually listens to you and he is a very patient Dr. who doesn't make you feel rushed.
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Neurology
Dr. Obih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Obih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obih.
