Overview

Dr. Ikechukwu Obih, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital.



Dr. Obih works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN with other offices in Temple, TX and Rockdale, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.