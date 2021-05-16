See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Okwuosa works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278
  2. 2
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Pavilion B
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 534-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Congestive Heart Failure
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Side Effects Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD

    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1386962389
    Education & Certifications

    • John Hopkins University
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okwuosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Okwuosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Okwuosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Okwuosa has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okwuosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Okwuosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okwuosa.

