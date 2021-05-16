Overview

Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Okwuosa works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.