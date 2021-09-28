Dr. Ikbal Tokat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tokat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ikbal Tokat, MD
Dr. Ikbal Tokat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Istanbul U Cerrahpasa Istanbul and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
NuHeights Pediatrics2 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 250-2970
NuHeights Pediatrics1115 Clifton Ave Ste 101, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 250-2970Monday12:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:00pmFriday12:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday10:00am - 1:00pm
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
8 years ago it was her and Dr. Sutter and it was great to see either one. Now it's harder to get an appointment with her. Although the other physicians on her team are great, it would be nice to be able to get her at least for my doctor's annual visits.
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Turkish
- 1770723652
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hosp
- Istanbul U Cerrahpasa Istanbul
- Istanbul U Cerrahpasa Istanbul
Dr. Tokat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tokat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tokat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tokat speaks Turkish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Tokat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tokat.
