Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Howard University Hospital and United Medical Center.

Dr. Nwuju works at Foot and Ankle Wellness Center in Washington, DC with other offices in Clinton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Chavis
    1160 Varnum St NE Ste 200, Washington, DC 20017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 635-8306
  2. 2
    Foot and Ankle Wellness Center
    9001 Woodyard Rd Ste C, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 635-8306
  3. 3
    Foot and Ankle Wellness Center
    1328 Southern Ave SE Ste 310, Washington, DC 20032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 635-8306
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Howard University Hospital
  • United Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902224959
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard University Washington, DC|Howard University Washington, DC|Veteran's Administration|Veteran's Administration
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwuju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwuju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nwuju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwuju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwuju.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwuju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwuju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

