Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Howard University Hospital and United Medical Center.
Dr. Nwuju works at
Locations
1
Michael Chavis1160 Varnum St NE Ste 200, Washington, DC 20017 Directions (202) 635-8306
2
Foot and Ankle Wellness Center9001 Woodyard Rd Ste C, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (202) 635-8306
3
Foot and Ankle Wellness Center1328 Southern Ave SE Ste 310, Washington, DC 20032 Directions (202) 635-8306Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard University Hospital
- United Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience. Everyone is SO friendly and so accommodating. Dr. Nwuju is always on time, is very thorough and explains everything. Five stars!
About Dr. Ijeoma Nwuju, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1902224959
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Washington, DC|Howard University Washington, DC|Veteran's Administration|Veteran's Administration
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwuju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwuju accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwuju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwuju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwuju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwuju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Nwuju can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.