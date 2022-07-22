Overview

Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Asota works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Sun City, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.