Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD
Overview
Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 633-7176
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 447-1309Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8847
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 244-9412Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 232-2868Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Well trained Organizing Individuals
About Dr. Ijeoma Asota, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346405321
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Asota works at
