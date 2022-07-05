See All Psychiatrists in Valencia, CA
Dr. Ijendu Korie, MD

Psychiatry
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. Ijendu Korie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Valencia, CA. 

Dr. Korie works at Beverly Hills Surgery Center in Valencia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
    23845 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 391-8727
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 05, 2022
    If it wasn’t for Dr. Korie, idk if I’d even be alive anymore. She helped me with some serious ptsd issues and I am eternally grateful! I have seen her first hand with other patients. She is kind, caring a new compassionate. She goes above and beyond. It’s been a long time since I have seen someone like Her. We need more like her in the healthcare field!
    JJ — Jul 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ijendu Korie, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568826410
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Korie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korie works at Beverly Hills Surgery Center in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Korie’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Korie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

