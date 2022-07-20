Overview

Dr. Ijaz Vehra, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Vehra works at Raffaella Kalishman, MD in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.