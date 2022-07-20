Dr. Ijaz Vehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ijaz Vehra, MD
Dr. Ijaz Vehra, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Nj Urology22-18 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 773-0887
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Very good friendly approachable thorough knowledgeable
- Interventional Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Panjabi
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Vehra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vehra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vehra has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vehra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vehra speaks Hindi and Panjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vehra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vehra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vehra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vehra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.