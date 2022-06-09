Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD
Overview
Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Rashid works at
Locations
Medical Services Of Syracuse181 Intrepid Ln, Syracuse, NY 13205 Directions (315) 498-5430
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashid?
good doctor
About Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003138058
Education & Certifications
- Nishtar Medical College
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid works at
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.