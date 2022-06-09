See All Neurologists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD

Neurology
3 (62)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Rashid works at Medical Services Of Syracuse in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical Services Of Syracuse
    181 Intrepid Ln, Syracuse, NY 13205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 498-5430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Auburn Community Hospital
  • Oswego Hospital
  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Insomnia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Insomnia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Jun 09, 2022
    good doctor
    — Jun 09, 2022
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rashid to family and friends

    Dr. Rashid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rashid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD

    Neurology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1003138058
    Education & Certifications

    Nishtar Medical College
    Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashid works at Medical Services Of Syracuse in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rashid’s profile.

    Dr. Rashid has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

