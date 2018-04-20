Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates - Park Slope47 Plaza St W, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 789-4332
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ahmad, one of the most caring doctor I have ever come across. His patients are his first priority, he is a doctor of his word. Whatever he says he will do he did. He listens to your problem and treat accordingly. Treats every patient with the utmost respect. Care more for his patients than the money. I really appreciate the work he is doing in the community and beyond.
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.