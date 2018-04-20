Overview

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates - Park Slope in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.