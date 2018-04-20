See All Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD

Cardiology
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ahmad works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates - Park Slope in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates - Park Slope
    47 Plaza St W, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 789-4332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 20, 2018
    Dr Ahmad, one of the most caring doctor I have ever come across. His patients are his first priority, he is a doctor of his word. Whatever he says he will do he did. He listens to your problem and treat accordingly. Treats every patient with the utmost respect. Care more for his patients than the money. I really appreciate the work he is doing in the community and beyond.
    SA in Brooklyn New Yor — Apr 20, 2018
    About Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902895238
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Cardiology Associates - Park Slope in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ahmad speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

