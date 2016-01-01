Overview

Dr. I Emre Gorgun, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Istanbul and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Gorgun works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction, Proctectomy and Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.