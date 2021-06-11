Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Welch Community Hospital.
Dr. Safi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ihsan Safi MD5 Westwood Medical Park, Bluefield, VA 24605 Directions (276) 322-3925
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Community Hospital
- Welch Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safi?
Dr. Safi is a very knowledgeable physician. He gives his patients time and cares about their well being. I can highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1538128863
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- St Lukes Hospital
- Damascus Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safi works at
Dr. Safi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safi speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Safi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.