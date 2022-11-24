Dr. Ihsan Asbahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asbahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihsan Asbahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ihsan Asbahi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Asbahi works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute for Interventional Pain1234 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 319-6630Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asbahi?
I have been very impressed on how approachable Dr. Asbahi is. I believe he is doing his very best to take care of my pain. He is a good listener, explains procedures well. He is a good doctor.
About Dr. Ihsan Asbahi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1871931592
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asbahi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asbahi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asbahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asbahi works at
Dr. Asbahi has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asbahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Asbahi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asbahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asbahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asbahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.