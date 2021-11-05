See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Ihosvani Miguel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Ihosvani Miguel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Instituto Nacional de Endicronologia in Havana, Cuba and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Miguel works at Endo Care of South Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Ft Lauderdale, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Endo Care of South Florida
    1777 S Andrews Ave Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
    Endo Care of South Florida
    1400 S Andrews Ave, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316
    Endo Care of South Florida
    601 Nw 179th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029

  Broward Health Imperial Point
  Broward Health Medical Center
  Memorial Regional Hospital

Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 05, 2021
    Super knowledgeable and a great bedside manner. I went to Dr. Miguel for Diabetes and I wouldn't go to anyone else. As a matter of fact, when looking for new medical insurance from the ACA, i made sure that the one i selected considered him to be "in network" that's how good he is.
    Jeff Schader — Nov 05, 2021
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English, French and Spanish
    1346400231
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, Louisiana
    Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Instituto Nacional de Endicronologia in Havana, Cuba
    Internal Medicine
