Dr. Ihosvani Miguel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ihosvani Miguel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Instituto Nacional de Endicronologia in Havana, Cuba and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Miguel works at
Locations
Endo Care of South Florida1777 S Andrews Ave Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (855) 844-1545
Endo Care of South Florida1400 S Andrews Ave, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (855) 844-1545
Endo Care of South Florida601 Nw 179th Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (855) 844-1545
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Super knowledgeable and a great bedside manner. I went to Dr. Miguel for Diabetes and I wouldn't go to anyone else. As a matter of fact, when looking for new medical insurance from the ACA, i made sure that the one i selected considered him to be "in network" that's how good he is.
About Dr. Ihosvani Miguel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French and Spanish
- 1346400231
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Instituto Nacional de Endicronologia in Havana, Cuba
- Internal Medicine
