Dr. Ihosvani Barroso, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Ihosvani Barroso, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ihosvani Barroso, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hialeah, FL.
Dr. Barroso works at
Barroso Medical Services LLC4835 E 4th Ave # B, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (786) 899-0119
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1992058408
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Barroso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barroso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barroso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barroso works at
Dr. Barroso speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barroso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barroso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barroso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barroso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.