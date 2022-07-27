Dr. Ihor Pidhorecky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pidhorecky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihor Pidhorecky, MD
Dr. Ihor Pidhorecky, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine NY, NY|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Florida Surgical Care, LLC2301 N University Dr Ste 204, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 601-3477Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
You never want to have a dreaded cancer diagnosis and you never want to need surgery. But if it happens, you want to have Dr. Pidhorecky as your surgeon because he’s the very BEST! In January, I was diagnosed with “C” and needed to have a lumpectomy. My oncologist referred me to Dr. Pidhorecky, commenting on how much care he took to ensure the incision and lumpectomy were thorough but as minimally invasive as possible. After meeting with Dr. Pidhorecky, I immediately knew I had found the right surgeon. He was compassionate, kind and patient, explained things thoroughly and provided a very positive outlook for my diagnosis. Healing took place quickly after surgery. I was amazed at the flawless incision which blended in perfectly within a few months. The breast operated on was only slightly smaller than the other one, which was not noticeable at all when wearing clothes. A HUGE thank you goes to Dr. Pidhorecky, as well as his office staff for always being so kind, caring and helpful.
- Surgical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1689660367
- North Shore University Hospital - Zucker School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine NY, NY|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
