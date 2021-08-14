Overview

Dr. Ihor Fedorak, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Fedorak works at COLORADO SPRINGS SURGICAL ASSOCIATES in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.