Dr. Ihor Fedorak, MD
Dr. Ihor Fedorak, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Colorado Springs Surgical Associates2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 5017, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 635-2501
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fedorak did my gastric bypass surgery (Roux-En-Y) in 2009. Although I am not a sports swimsuit model, I have happily kept off 80-100 pounds for over a decade. It was the best surgery to save my life, removed pre-diabetes as a diagnosis completely, and greatly improved my style of eating and nutrition. Still not perfect, but I shudder to think where I would be now if I still weighed what I did then. My knees and lower back have suffered severely from carrying that weight around for 45 years. Now in my mid 50's I realize I should have had this done decades ago. My condition is part of PCOS, it is not completely overeating. Dr. Fedorak helped my long time search in checking off what my issue wasn't to find the best result for me. Staff is fabulous and Penrose Main is my far above the rest hospital for ANY care.
About Dr. Ihor Fedorak, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861467094
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago Stritch School of Med
- Loyola University Hospital
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Fedorak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fedorak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedorak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedorak has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedorak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedorak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedorak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedorak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedorak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.