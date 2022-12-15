Dr. Ihong Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihong Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ihong Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst)18035 Brookhurst St Ste 21, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SCAN Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt that Dr. Chen connected with me during my visit. He listened and gave me time. He is very knowledgeable and presented my data based on current and historical facts. He was very thorough on his explanation about high blood pressure, cholesterol, and the lifestyle changes that I need to do.
About Dr. Ihong Chen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1104822535
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Hospital|University Hospital - St Paul
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
