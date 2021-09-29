See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Corona, CA
Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with Martin L King Jr/Drew Med C

Dr. Emeruwa works at Aspen Medical Group in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA and Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corona
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-6969
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Aspen Medical Group, Inc. - Riverside
    9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 305, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 343-3477
  3. 3
    Aspen Medical Group, Inc. - Moreno Valley
    11441 Heacock St Ste B, Moreno Valley, CA 92557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 924-1906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 29, 2021
    He’s a good dr delivered my babies and will have him do it again if so, loved him as my dr.
    About Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Igbo, Nigerian, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1609871227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Martin L King Jr/Drew Med C
    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emeruwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emeruwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emeruwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emeruwa has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emeruwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Emeruwa speaks Igbo, Nigerian, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Emeruwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emeruwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emeruwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emeruwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

